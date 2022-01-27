Multibagger stock: Energy stock gives 140% return this year. Do you own?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: In less than one month time after ushering in New Year 2022, a good number of small-cap stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. This has happened despite weakness in the Indian stock market for more than a weak. Zodiac Energy shares are one of them. This energy stock has risen from ₹60.05 closing price on NSE on 31st December 2021) to ₹143.90 today on NSE, logging around 140 per cent rise in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zodiac Energy share price history

Zodiac Energy share price history

In last 5 sessions, this multibagger stock of 2022 has risen from ₹118.45 to ₹143.90, logging around 21.50 per cent rise in this period. The stock has closed at 60.05 on 31st December 2021 on NSE and today it has scaled up to ₹143.90, that means stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as well. In last one month, it has surged from ₹49.50 to ₹143.90, logging near 190 per cent rise in this time. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹32.10 to ₹143.90, appreciating to the tune of around 350 per cent in this small time horizon.

Zodiac Energy share details

Zodiac Energy Limited is one of the fast emerging clean energy solution company in India. As per the NSE data, its market capitalization is ₹210 crore and currently it is trading at its 52-week high of ₹143.90 apiece levels. Its 52-week low is ₹32.10 per shares. Today's trade volume of Zodiac Energy shares on NSE is 6,036. Book value per share of the 'B' group listed stock is 19.12 whereas its 20 days average volume is 78,151. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, this multibagger stock is a 'circuit to circuit' stock and one should avoid fresh position at current levels.

