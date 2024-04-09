Multibagger Stock: Ethos soared over 160% in a year, climbed 190% from IPO price
Ethos, a leading player in luxury watch retail, has seen its shares rise by 166% to ₹2,542 from ₹959 a year ago. Over the past 12 months, the stock closed positively for 8 months. On March 11, the it touched a new all-time high of ₹3,044 per share.
Ethos, a prominent player in the premium and luxury watch retail sector, has witnessed a consistent uptrend in its shares since April 2023, showing no significant declines. Presently, the company's shares stand at ₹2,542 each, marking a remarkable 166% increase from their value of ₹959 per share a year ago.
