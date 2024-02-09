Multibagger stock: FII-backed BSE stock rallies 120% in FY24
Multibagger stock has rallied 2700% in the last four years
Multibagger stock: Shares of Tiger Logistics are one of those stocks that have the strong backing of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). As per the shareholding pattern of Tiger Logistics for the October to December 2024 quarter, FIIs own a 6.80 percent stake in this small-cap stock. The basic reason for FIIs showing faith in this BSE-listed stock could be their strong conviction about the return as the stock has delivered stellar returns to its shareholders in FY24. In FY24, this stock delivered a 120 percent return to its positional investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started