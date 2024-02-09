Multibagger stock: FII-backed BSE stock rallies 120% in FY24

Multibagger stock: Shares of Tiger Logistics are one of those stocks that have the strong backing of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). As per the shareholding pattern of Tiger Logistics for the October to December 2024 quarter, FIIs own a 6.80 percent stake in this small-cap stock. The basic reason for FIIs showing faith in this BSE-listed stock could be their strong conviction about the return as the stock has delivered stellar returns to its shareholders in FY24. In FY24, this stock delivered a 120 percent return to its positional investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tiger Logistics share price history In the last one month, this small-cap multibagger stock has remained under base building mode, logging over a 5 percent dip in this time. However, in the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from 370 to ₹780 apiece level, clocking around a 110 percent rally in this time. In the last one year, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹400 to ₹780 apiece level, logging around 95 percent rise in this time horizon. Likewise, in FY24, this FII-backed small-cap stock has risen from ₹363 to ₹780 apiece level, clocking around a 120 percent rise in current financial year.

This multibagger stock has delivered strong upside movement in the post-Covid rally. After bottoming out at around ₹28 apiece level in March 2020, this small-cap stock has surged around ₹780 apiece level, logging around 2700 percent return in this time.

FII-backed small-cap stock As mentioned above, the BSE-listed stock is under the radar of FIIs as well. FIIs like Tano Investment Opportunities Fuund, Forbes EMF, and Elara India Opportunities Fund have a shareholding in this small-cap stock. By the end of the December 2023 quarter, the shareholding pattern of Tiger Logistics suggests that Tano Investment Opportunities Fund owns 3,33,758 company shares, which is 3.16 percent of the total stock float of the company. Forbes EMF holds 1.43 lakh company shares, which is 1.35 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. Elara India Opportunities Fund owns 1,21,515 company shares, which is 1.15 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Tiger Logistics Q3FY24 results In the October to December 2023 quarter, Tiger Logistics reported over 14 percent QoQ rise in net profit from ₹3.22 crore to ₹3.68 crore. The company's income from operations stood at ₹51.95 crore. The company's EPS grew from 3.15 crore to ₹3.54 crore QoQ.

