Multibagger stock fixes board meeting on 28th January to consider stock split2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 09:24 AM IST
- Small-cap stock has surged around 1100 per cent during post-Covid rally in last three years
Stock split 2023: .hares of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in recent years. The small-cap company has recently reported strong quarterly update as it recorded highest sales volume and 40 per cent YoY growth in Q3FY23. After reporting strong business ipdate in Q3FY23, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors are going to consider stock split in its upcoming meeting scheduled on 28th January 2023. The sall-cap company is expected to announce its Q3FY23 results on 28th January 20223 as well.
