Multibagger stock fixes board meeting on 28th January to consider stock split

As mentioned above Hi-Tech Pipes has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In last near three years, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹70 to ₹858 apiece levels on NSE, delivering 1100 per cent return to its shareholders in last three years. However, the small-cap multibagger stock has given strong returns in recent sessions as well. In last six months, it has risen from near ₹500 to ₹858 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 70 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger stock has given near 40 per cent return to its shareholders.

