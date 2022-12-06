Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split

The shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd closed today at ₹213.35 apiece level, up by 0.16% from the previous close of ₹213. The stock price climbed from ₹85.90 on December 7, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the previous year, resulting in a multibagger return of 148.37%. The stock price has gone up from ₹86.95 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 145.37% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹226.70 on (25/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹80.20 on (31/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.88% below the 1-year high and 166.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 24.58% and a public stake of 75.42%.