Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split

- With a market worth of ₹387.92 Cr., Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry.
With a market worth of ₹387.92 Cr., Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry. An NHB-registered housing finance company established in 2005 is Star Housing Finance Limited, formerly Akme Star Housing Finance Limited. The Board of Directors of the firm has established a record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has fixed record date as 16th December, 2022 for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the allotment of sub-division of existing equity shares & bonus equity shares of the company."
On 17th October 2022, the company declared that its Board of Directors approved “Sub-division/split of 1 existing equity share of face value of ₹10 into 2 equity shares of face value of ₹5 fully paid up. Issue of 1 bonus equity share for every 1 fully paid up equity share."
The shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd closed today at ₹213.35 apiece level, up by 0.16% from the previous close of ₹213. The stock price climbed from ₹85.90 on December 7, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the previous year, resulting in a multibagger return of 148.37%. The stock price has gone up from ₹86.95 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 145.37% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹226.70 on (25/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹80.20 on (31/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.88% below the 1-year high and 166.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 24.58% and a public stake of 75.42%.
