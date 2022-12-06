Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split

Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split

2 min read . 06:04 PM ISTVipul Das
With a market worth of 387.92 Cr., Star Housing Finance Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry. An NHB-registered housing finance company established in 2005 is Star Housing Finance Limited, formerly Akme Star Housing Finance Limited. The Board of Directors of the firm has established a record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the 1:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has fixed record date as 16th December, 2022 for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the allotment of sub-division of existing equity shares & bonus equity shares of the company."

On 17th October 2022, the company declared that its Board of Directors approved “Sub-division/split of 1 existing equity share of face value of 10 into 2 equity shares of face value of 5 fully paid up. Issue of 1 bonus equity share for every 1 fully paid up equity share."

The shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd closed today at 213.35 apiece level, up by 0.16% from the previous close of 213. The stock price climbed from 85.90 on December 7, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the previous year, resulting in a multibagger return of 148.37%. The stock price has gone up from 86.95 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 145.37% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 226.70 on (25/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of 80.20 on (31/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.88% below the 1-year high and 166.02% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 24.58% and a public stake of 75.42%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
