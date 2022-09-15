Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus shares, hits record high2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- The multibagger stock will trade ex-bonus on 20th September 2022
Bonus shares in September 2022: The board of directors of IFL Enterprises Limited has fixed 21st September 2022 as record date for the issuance of bonus shares. IFL Enterprises shares will trade ex-bonus on 20th September 2022. The company's board has already approved and declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. After announcement of bonus shares record date, the small-cap stock has climbed to its life-time high of ₹158 apiece on BSE in early morning deals on Thursday.