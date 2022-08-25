Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:2 bonus shares: Check if you own

Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:2 bonus shares: Check if you own2 min read . 10:50 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹179.76 crore, Bharat Gears Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the auto ancillaries industry.
With a market valuation of ₹179.76 crore, Bharat Gears Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the auto ancillaries industry. The largest gear manufacturer in India is Bharat Gears Ltd. (BGL), one of the global pioneers in gear technology. The company's distribution network extends to countries throughout Asia, Europe, the USA, and Mexico. BGL is a prominent provider of heat treatment furnaces and automotive gears on a global scale. The firm primarily produces Gear Boxes, Transmission Gears and Shafts, Differential Gears, and Ring Gears and Pinions for the automobile sector. For the purpose of 1:2 bonus shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the said corporate action.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is further to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 24,2022 approving the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each by way of capitalization of reserves to the existing members of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 24, 2022 has fixed Tuesday, September 13, 2022 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the members entitled for the Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One (1) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every Two (2) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 5,11,83,530/- (Rupees Five Crores Eleven Lakhs Eighty Three Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Only) out of the Capital Redemption Reserve, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) dated September 20, 2022."
The shares of Bharat Gears Ltd closed today at ₹175.00 apiece, down by 3.61% from the previous close of ₹181.55 per share. The stock price climbed from ₹15.11 on January 1, 1999 to its current level, which represents an all-time high of 1,058.17% and a multibagger return. The stock has gained 33.74% during the past five years, but it has given a multibagger return of 205.04% over the past three years. The stock has gained 48.54% over the past year, and YTD, it has gained 20.61% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹190.20 on (02-November-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹113.54 on (24-August-2021) indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 7.99% below the high and 54.13% above the low.
