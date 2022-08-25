Multibagger stock fixes record date for 1:2 bonus shares: Check if you own

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is further to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 24,2022 approving the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each by way of capitalization of reserves to the existing members of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 24, 2022 has fixed Tuesday, September 13, 2022 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the members entitled for the Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One (1) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every Two (2) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 5,11,83,530/- (Rupees Five Crores Eleven Lakhs Eighty Three Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Only) out of the Capital Redemption Reserve, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) dated September 20, 2022."