Multibagger stock fixes record date for 10:1 stock split, jumps 1100% in 5 years

While informing stock market exchanges about the stock split record date, Nikhil Adhesives Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company passed the Resolution through Circular Resolution on Today, 22 September, 2022, and fixed the ‘Record Date’ on ‘Thursday, 13" October, 2022’ for the purpose of determining the Members, eligible for Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs. 10 per Share to the face value of Re. 1 per Share."

