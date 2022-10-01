Multibagger stock fixes record date for 10:1 stock split, jumps 1100% in 5 years

Multibagger stock fixes record date for 10:1 stock split, jumps 1100% in 5 years2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
- Multibagger stock has fixed record date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares of the company on 13th October 2022
Stock split record date: The board of directors of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for subdivision of its shares. The Small-cap company has already considered and approved stock split in the ratio of 10:1 that means subdivision of each equity share of face value of rs 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1.
Stock split record date: The board of directors of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for subdivision of its shares. The Small-cap company has already considered and approved stock split in the ratio of 10:1 that means subdivision of each equity share of face value of rs 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1.
As per the information available on BSE website, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Nikhil Adhesives Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares of the company on 13/10/2022."
As per the information available on BSE website, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Nikhil Adhesives Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares of the company on 13/10/2022."
While informing stock market exchanges about the stock split record date, Nikhil Adhesives Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company passed the Resolution through Circular Resolution on Today, 22 September, 2022, and fixed the ‘Record Date’ on ‘Thursday, 13" October, 2022’ for the purpose of determining the Members, eligible for Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs. 10 per Share to the face value of Re. 1 per Share."
While informing stock market exchanges about the stock split record date, Nikhil Adhesives Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company passed the Resolution through Circular Resolution on Today, 22 September, 2022, and fixed the ‘Record Date’ on ‘Thursday, 13" October, 2022’ for the purpose of determining the Members, eligible for Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs. 10 per Share to the face value of Re. 1 per Share."
Nikhil Adhesives share price history
Nikhil Adhesives share price history
Nikhil Adhesives shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market in 2022. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹790 to ₹1,676 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 110 per cent in YTD. In last one year, this multibagger stock has rallied 140 per cent whereas in last 5 years, this small-cap stock has surged over 1,100 per cent. The stock has risen 50 times in last 10 years.
Nikhil Adhesives shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market in 2022. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹790 to ₹1,676 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 110 per cent in YTD. In last one year, this multibagger stock has rallied 140 per cent whereas in last 5 years, this small-cap stock has surged over 1,100 per cent. The stock has risen 50 times in last 10 years.
The multibagger small-cap stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹770 crore and its trade volume on Friday stood at 6,699, which is almost 50 per cent of its last 20 sessions average volume of 11,840. Its 52-week low is ₹603.60 whereas its 52-week high is ₹1,847.95 on BSE.
The multibagger small-cap stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹770 crore and its trade volume on Friday stood at 6,699, which is almost 50 per cent of its last 20 sessions average volume of 11,840. Its 52-week low is ₹603.60 whereas its 52-week high is ₹1,847.95 on BSE.