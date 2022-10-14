Multibagger stock fixes record date for 5:1 bonus shares: Do you own?2 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- Punit Commercials Ltd., a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 1.23 Cr., operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
Punit Commercials Ltd., a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 1.23 Cr., operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company manufactures and markets superior diamond products. Existing shareholders and potential buyers should be aware of the fixed record date for 5:1 bonus shares established by the company's board of directors.
The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Punit Commercials Limited (Company) at its meeting held on October 04, 2022 considered the issue of fully paid-up Bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 (i.e., 5 bonus equity shares for every 1 equity share held) subject to the approval of the members of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2022. Further, please note that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on October 04, 2022 have authorized Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam, Managing Director of the Company to fix the Record date for the purpose of determining entitlement/ eligibility of shareholders (Members) to receive the Bonus Shares, and accordingly, the record date has been fixed as Wednesday, November 09, 2022."
The last traded price of Punit Commercials Ltd was recorded on 10th October at ₹51.25 apiece level. On its last trading day, the stock had recorded a total volume of 108 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 105 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹18.25 as of 27th August 2018 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 180.82% and a CAGR of 23.16%. In the last 3 years, the stock price has risen from ₹19.95 as of 6th October 2020 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 170.45% and a CAGR of 41.50%.
The stock value has risen from ₹20.60 on September 5th to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 148.79% so far in 2022. 12,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each, or Rs. 1,20,00,000, would be issued in total, making up the entire number of securities proposed to be issued as bonus shares. These bonus shares are scheduled to be distributed or credited on or before 03.12.2022. The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 73.74% for the quarter that ended in June 2022 and a public shareholding of 26.26%.
