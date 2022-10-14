Multibagger stock fixes record date for 5:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Punit Commercials Limited (Company) at its meeting held on October 04, 2022 considered the issue of fully paid-up Bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 (i.e., 5 bonus equity shares for every 1 equity share held) subject to the approval of the members of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2022. Further, please note that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on October 04, 2022 have authorized Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam, Managing Director of the Company to fix the Record date for the purpose of determining entitlement/ eligibility of shareholders (Members) to receive the Bonus Shares, and accordingly, the record date has been fixed as Wednesday, November 09, 2022."