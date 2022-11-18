Multibagger stock fixes record date for 9:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split

The shares of Alstone Textiles (India) closed today at an upper circuit limit of 5.00% at ₹300.45 apiece level compared to the previous close of ₹286.15. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 433,587 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 164,953 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹17.35 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 1,903.00%. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹15.75 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 1,807.62% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 164.60% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 21.52%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹15.00 on (24/08/2022), indicating that after making a fresh 52-week-high in today's closing session the stock was seen trading 1,903% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter stake of 10.91% and a public stake of 89.08%.