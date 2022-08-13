OPEN APP
With a market valuation of 753.24 crore, Ruby Mills Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the textiles industry. Shareholders must be informed of the record date that has been set by the board of directors of the firm for the purpose of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

In a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors has said that “Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please take note of the following revisions in the outcome uploaded on 10th August 2022: The record date for determining eligibility of members of the Company to receive the dividend, if recommended by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be 25th August, 2022. Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares held as on Record date i.e. 25th September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby. Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 23rd September 2022. Further details regarding AGM shall be given in due course."

The shares of Ruby Mills Ltd. ended trading on Friday at Rs. 449.00 per share, declining by 1.44% from the previous close of Rs. 455.55. The stock price climbed from 17.83 on September 11th, 2003 to its present level, marking a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,418.23%. The stock has gained by 43.47% over the past five years and by 62.27% over the past year. The stock has climbed by 70.08% YTD so far in 2022 and by 17.37% over the past six months. The stock has appreciated 20.62% over the past month, and it has risen 0.27% during the past five trading sessions. At the current market price of 449, the stock is trading lower than 5 days EMA but higher than 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

