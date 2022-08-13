Multibagger stock fixes record date for bonus shares: Key details to note2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 10:52 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹753.24 crore, Ruby Mills Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the textiles industry
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹753.24 crore, Ruby Mills Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the textiles industry. Shareholders must be informed of the record date that has been set by the board of directors of the firm for the purpose of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.