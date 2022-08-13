Multibagger stock fixes record date for bonus shares: Key details to note

In a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors has said that “Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please take note of the following revisions in the outcome uploaded on 10th August 2022: The record date for determining eligibility of members of the Company to receive the dividend, if recommended by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be 25th August, 2022. Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares held as on Record date i.e. 25th September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby. Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 23rd September 2022. Further details regarding AGM shall be given in due course."