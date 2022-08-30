Multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend: Do you own it?

Today's closing price for Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd shares was Rs. 663.50 per share, up 4.56% from the previous close of Rs. 634.55. The stock had a total transaction volume of 128,584 shares today, which translated into a traded value of ₹852.05 lacs. The stock has gained 9.94% during the past five years, and in the past year, it has generated a multibagger return of 108.19%. The stock has climbed by 64.56% year to date (YTD) so far in 2022 and by 38.95% over the last six months. The stock has appreciated 19.09% over the past month and 8.02% over the past five trading sessions. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹730.95 on (28-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹282.10 on (21-September-2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 9.22% below the high and 135.20% above the low.

