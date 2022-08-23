With a market worth of ₹26,404.59 crore, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the metal industry. The largest producer of structural steel tubes in India is APL Apollo Tubes Limited, which has an annual production capacity of 2.6 million tonnes. The company serves 20 foreign nations in addition to domestic customers through a network of warehouses and branch offices spread throughout 29 cities nationwide. With approximately 1,100 different kinds of Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural Steel Tubes, Galvanized Tubes, MS Black Pipes, and Hollow Sections in its product line, APL Apollo is one of India's top producers of branded steel products. The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹2 each of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, May 13, 2022, for approval by the shareholders at the AGM, for which the record date has been published.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, May 13, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹2 each of the Company for approval by the shareholders at the AGM scheduled to be held on Monday, September 12, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, September 5, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The Dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid after 12th September, 2022, to the Members whose names are recorded in the Company's Register of Members or as Beneficial Owners in the records of the Depositories on 5th September 2022 or to their mandates."

Today's NSE closing price for Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd shares was ₹1,060.00, up 0.047% from yesterday's close. The stock price climbed from ₹14.06 on December 16, 2011, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 7,439.12%. The stock price has gone up from ₹158.50 on September 1, 2017, to the current price level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 568.77%. The stock has gained 39.88% over the past year, and it has climbed 11.68% YTD so far in 2022.