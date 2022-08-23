Multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend: Key takeaways to note2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 04:12 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹26,404.59 crore, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the metal industry. The largest producer of structural steel tubes in India is APL Apollo Tubes Limited, which has an annual production capacity of 2.6 million tonnes. The company serves 20 foreign nations in addition to domestic customers through a network of warehouses and branch offices spread throughout 29 cities nationwide. With approximately 1,100 different kinds of Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural Steel Tubes, Galvanized Tubes, MS Black Pipes, and Hollow Sections in its product line, APL Apollo is one of India's top producers of branded steel products. The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹2 each of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, May 13, 2022, for approval by the shareholders at the AGM, for which the record date has been published.