Multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend: Key takeaways to note

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, May 13, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹2 each of the Company for approval by the shareholders at the AGM scheduled to be held on Monday, September 12, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, September 5, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The Dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid after 12th September, 2022, to the Members whose names are recorded in the Company's Register of Members or as Beneficial Owners in the records of the Depositories on 5th September 2022 or to their mandates."