Dividend paying stock: Shares of Kama Holdings are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The stock is in news these days for developments in regard to dividend payment. The board of directors of the company has fixed 30th August 2022 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. However, the company is yet to announce the dividend. The company has informed board of directors of the company will consider interim dividend payment in its scheduled meeting on 22nd August 2022.

The dividend paying stock informed about the development in exchange filing citing, "A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 22nd August, 2022 for, inter alia, considering a proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 on Equity Shares. The Interim Dividend, if declared, would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, the 30th August, 2022."

"Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will be closed from Wednesday August 17, 2022 till Wednesday August 24, 2022 (both days inclusive)," it added.

Kama Holdings share price history

As mentioned above, Kama Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian government has produced in recent years. In last one year, this stock has surged from ₹9,425 to ₹12,200 apiece levels, logging near 30 per cent rise in this time whereas in last 5 years, this stock has delivered 320 per cent return to its shareholders.