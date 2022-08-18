Multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend payment. Details here

Dividend paying stock: Shares of Kama Holdings are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The stock is in news these days for developments in regard to dividend payment. The board of directors of the company has fixed 30th August 2022 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. However, the company is yet to announce the dividend. The company has informed board of directors of the company will consider interim dividend payment in its scheduled meeting on 22nd August 2022.

