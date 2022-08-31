Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split and bonus shares3 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Dangee Dums Ltd., an FMCG firm with a market valuation of Rs. 415 crore, is a small-cap company. The company produces various kinds of bakery and dessert products and is now operating through 78 COCO outlets in two layouts. Three of the 78 stores—Panjarapole, Shyamal, and Bopal—in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, follow the Dangee Dums Yums model, while the remaining 75 follow the standard cakery configuration. The company has 45 outlets in Ahmedabad, 18 in Surat, 9 in Baroda, 3 in Anand, and 3 in Gandhinagar, making a total of five cities where it is active.