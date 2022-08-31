Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split and bonus shares

For the purpose of bonus shares, the Board of Directors of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “With a view to reward the existing Members, encouraging the participation of small investors by increasing the liquidity of the equity shares of the Company, and to increase the market capitalisation of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company (‘the Board’) at its meeting held on 02nd August, 2022 has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 bonus equity share of Re.1/- each for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares of Re.1/-each, post subdivision of the shares as stated to the eligible members of the Company as on the Record Date as determined. The Record Date for the aforesaid Bonus Issue of Equity shares is fixed as on Wednesday, 07th September, 2022. The capitalization of reserves shall be to the extent of 5,13,25,000 (Five Crores Thirteen Lakhs Twenty five Thousand) ordinary shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) in the proportion of 1:2 (i.e. 1 bonus equity share of Re.1/- each for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares of Re.1/- each) held by the members as on the Record Date, post sub-division of shares. The Record Date for the aforesaid Sub-division of Equity shares is fixed as on Wednesday, 07th September, 2022."