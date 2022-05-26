Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details

Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details2 min read . 26 May 2022
The Board of Directors of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd has fixed Friday, May 27, 2022, as the record date for subdivision of shares into 1:10. The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, May 27, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of split/Sub-Division of 1(One) equity share having face value of Rs.10/-( Rupees Ten Only) each into 10(Ten) of Rs.1/-(Rupees One Only) each."
The corporation has also set the same date for determining the names of shareholders who are eligible for bonus equity share issuance in the ratio of 10:100. “The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, May 27, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.1 /- each for every 100 fully paid- up equity share held by the shareholders of the Company."
The shares of the BSE-listed company have risen from ₹3.15 to ₹18.25 in a year, representing a 479.37 per cent multibagger return. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹13.53 on January 3rd to the current market price, representing a 34.89 per cent return in 2022 so far. The stock has also gone up in value from ₹6.65 as of November 29, 2021 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 174.44 per cent in just six months. The stock has gained by 31.29 per cent in the last month, and by 20.86 per cent in the previous five trading days. The stock finished the day at the upper circuit, closing at ₹18.25, up 4.89 per cent from the previous close of ₹17.40. The stock is now trading above its five-day, ten-day, twelve-day, twenty-four-day, twenty-six-day, twenty-six-day, fifty-day, hundred-day, and two-hundred-day moving averages.