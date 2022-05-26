Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details

The shares of the BSE-listed company have risen from ₹3.15 to ₹18.25 in a year, representing a 479.37 per cent multibagger return. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹13.53 on January 3rd to the current market price, representing a 34.89 per cent return in 2022 so far. The stock has also gone up in value from ₹6.65 as of November 29, 2021 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 174.44 per cent in just six months. The stock has gained by 31.29 per cent in the last month, and by 20.86 per cent in the previous five trading days. The stock finished the day at the upper circuit, closing at ₹18.25, up 4.89 per cent from the previous close of ₹17.40. The stock is now trading above its five-day, ten-day, twelve-day, twenty-four-day, twenty-six-day, twenty-six-day, fifty-day, hundred-day, and two-hundred-day moving averages.

