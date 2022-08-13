Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

On Friday the shares of Alfavision Overseas India closed at ₹241.10 apiece, down by 4.21% from the previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹59.15 as of 22nd August 2017 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 307.61%. In the last 1 year the stock price has risen from ₹38.75 per share as of 16th August 2021 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 522.19%, On a YTD basis the stock has gained 93.34% so far in 2022 and in the last 6 months the stock has given a multibagger return of 105.19%. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 41.82% but has fallen by 1.65% in the last 5 trading days. Alfavision Overseas is trading above the 5 days, 20-day, 50-days, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current market price. The promoter shareholding in the firm was 24.80% for the quarter that ended in June 2022, while the public shareholding was 75.20%, both of which have not changed since September 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}