Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

Multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways2 min read . 09:01 PM IST
- A small cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 75.77 crore, Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. operates in the financial services industry.
A small cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 75.77 crore, Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. operates in the financial services industry. The company is involved in the real estate industry as well as developing strategic sustainable solutions aimed at combating the climate crisis. For determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the company from face value of Rs.10/- per share to face value of Rs.1/- per share, the Board of Directors has fixed record date which shareholders need to be aware of.
The Board of Directors has said today in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Monday, August 29, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs.10/- per share to face value of Rs.1/- per share."
On Friday the shares of Alfavision Overseas India closed at ₹241.10 apiece, down by 4.21% from the previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹59.15 as of 22nd August 2017 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 307.61%. In the last 1 year the stock price has risen from ₹38.75 per share as of 16th August 2021 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 522.19%, On a YTD basis the stock has gained 93.34% so far in 2022 and in the last 6 months the stock has given a multibagger return of 105.19%. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 41.82% but has fallen by 1.65% in the last 5 trading days. Alfavision Overseas is trading above the 5 days, 20-day, 50-days, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current market price. The promoter shareholding in the firm was 24.80% for the quarter that ended in June 2022, while the public shareholding was 75.20%, both of which have not changed since September 2019.
