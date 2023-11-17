Multibagger stock: FMCG share BCL Industries hits life-time high. Gives 450% return in five years
Multibagger stock: In post-Covid rebound, this FMCG share has delivered whopping 1800% return
BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, this FMCG stock has risen from 3.12 apiece levels to near ₹59.40 apiece levels, delivering 1800 per cent return to positional investors in last three and half years. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock.
