BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, this FMCG stock has risen from 3.12 apiece levels to near ₹59.40 apiece levels, delivering 1800 per cent return to positional investors in last three and half years. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock.

BCL Industries share price today opened upside at ₹55.73 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59.40 per share levels within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. While climbing to intraday high, the multibagger FMCG stock climbed to a new life-time peak as well. The FMCG stock touched new high despite choppy sentiments on Dalal Street.

Also read: Yes Bank shares hit 10-month high. Experts see potential multibagger in making

BCL Industries share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹52.13 per share levels to ₹59.40 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 10 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this FMCG stock has shot up from near ₹45.90 to ₹59.40 per share levels, logging to the tune of 25 per cent appreciation in this time.

Also read: Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Date, price, other details

In YTD time, BCL Industries shares have surged near 80 per cent. However, in last five years, this multibagger stock has risen to the tume of 450 per cent.

BCL Industries Q2FY24 results

In July to September 2023 quarter, the FMCG company's total income grew over 10 per cent Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) to ₹368.63 crore against total income of ₹334.82 crore in first quarter of the current financial year. Company's revenue from operations grew 10 per cent in this period from ₹333 crore to ₹366.30 crore in this time. However, company's total income in the corresponding period in previous fiscal stood at ₹427.74 crore whereas its revenue from operations stood around ₹425 crore. so, company's income has grown pn sequential basis while its income has dropped on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Also read: TVS Motor Company shares hit 52-week high on entry into key European markets

BCL Industries reporeted a net profit of ₹12.84 crore in Q2 FY 2023-24, logging whopping 126 per cent YoY rise against net profit of ₹5.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. However, in sequential terms, company's nnet profit dropped from ₹15.20 crore to ₹12.84 crore.

BCL Industries declared its Q2 results 2023 on 10th November 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.