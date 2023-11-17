Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock: FMCG share BCL Industries hits life-time high. Gives 450% return in five years

Multibagger stock: FMCG share BCL Industries hits life-time high. Gives 450% return in five years

Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: In post-Covid rebound, this FMCG share has delivered whopping 1800% return

Stock market today: BCL Industries share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of 59.40 apiece levels on NSE during early morning deals.

BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In post-Covid rebound, this FMCG stock has risen from 3.12 apiece levels to near 59.40 apiece levels, delivering 1800 per cent return to positional investors in last three and half years. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock.

BCL Industries share price today opened upside at 55.73 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of 59.40 per share levels within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. While climbing to intraday high, the multibagger FMCG stock climbed to a new life-time peak as well. The FMCG stock touched new high despite choppy sentiments on Dalal Street.

Also read: Yes Bank shares hit 10-month high. Experts see potential multibagger in making

BCL Industries share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around 52.13 per share levels to 59.40 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 10 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this FMCG stock has shot up from near 45.90 to 59.40 per share levels, logging to the tune of 25 per cent appreciation in this time.

Also read: Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Date, price, other details

In YTD time, BCL Industries shares have surged near 80 per cent. However, in last five years, this multibagger stock has risen to the tume of 450 per cent.

BCL Industries Q2FY24 results

In July to September 2023 quarter, the FMCG company's total income grew over 10 per cent Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) to 368.63 crore against total income of 334.82 crore in first quarter of the current financial year. Company's revenue from operations grew 10 per cent in this period from 333 crore to 366.30 crore in this time. However, company's total income in the corresponding period in previous fiscal stood at 427.74 crore whereas its revenue from operations stood around 425 crore. so, company's income has grown pn sequential basis while its income has dropped on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Also read: TVS Motor Company shares hit 52-week high on entry into key European markets

BCL Industries reporeted a net profit of 12.84 crore in Q2 FY 2023-24, logging whopping 126 per cent YoY rise against net profit of 5.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. However, in sequential terms, company's nnet profit dropped from 15.20 crore to 12.84 crore.

BCL Industries declared its Q2 results 2023 on 10th November 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 12:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.