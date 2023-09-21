Multibagger stock Focus Lighting and Fixtures sets record date for 1:5 stock split. Rallies 800% in two years1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Multibagger stock has set 6th October 2023 as record date for stock split
Stock split 2023: Focus Lighting and Fixtures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 140 per cent return to its positional shareholders. However, the stock is in news these days as its board of directors has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board has fixed recrod date for stock split on 6th October 2023.
