Stock split 2023: Focus Lighting and Fixtures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 140 per cent return to its positional shareholders. However, the stock is in news these days as its board of directors has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board has fixed recrod date for stock split on 6th October 2023.

Stock split news The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about stock split record date citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors through Circular Resolution dated September 02, 2023 has fixed the Record Date as Friday, 6th October, 2023 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-Division/Split from 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two Only) each fully paid- up, pursuant to the Shareholders’ approval obtained in the 18th Annual General Meeting which was held on 31st August, 2023."

Focus Lighting and Fixtures share price history In last six months, Focus Lighting and Fixtures share price has ascended from around ₹507 to ₹760 apiece levels on NSE, deloivering to the tune of 50 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹315 to ₹760 apiece levels, logging around 140 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹150 to ₹760 apiece levels, logging over 400 per cent return in this time. In last two years, this small-cap stock has ascended from near ₹85 to ₹760 per share levels, clocking 800 per cent rise in this time.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on NSE only. Currently, trade volume of this multibagger stock is around 55,000 and near halg an hour trade is still left during Thursday deals. Its current market cap is ₹983 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹824 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹142 apiece.