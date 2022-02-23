Multibagger stock for 2022: Experts give buy tag to this penny stock

Speaking on Vikas Lifecare stock price outlook; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "The stock has breached consolidation zone and has been able to sustain above this zone even when the market sentiment has remained bearish for last one week. It is looking positive on chart pattern and may give sharp upside move once there is trend reversal in the secondary market." He said that the penny stock is facing resistance at around ₹7.50 to ₹8.0 levels. But, once it breaches this hurdle, it may give sharp upside moves in short to medium term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}