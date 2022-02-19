Multibagger stock for 2022: Experts recommend buy on this penny stock

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock for 2022: Amid falling Indian stock market, retail investors are looking for an opportunity to find value picks that can give whopping return on small investment. For such investors, there is a piece of good news as stock market experts have recommended Vikas Ecotech stocks to buy, a penny stock that they expect to emerge as possible multibagger penny stock for 2022. They said that the penny stock is nearing a breakout and can go up to ₹11.60 apiece levels in short term.

Speaking on Vikas Ecotech share price outlook; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Technically, the stock is showcasing bull trend. It has breached consolidation zone and looking highly bullish on chart pattern. Currently, it is trading above the consolidation zone and can go up to ₹10 and then ₹12 in short term."

Predicting fresh breakout in the penny stock; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "Vikas Ecotech is nearing a breakout and it is forming a triangle pattern. We can expect good moves after ₹7.30 levels. It can take support near ₹4.40 as per Fibonacci levels. Target can be till ₹11.60. So, one can buy this penny stock at current levels maintaining stop loss below ₹4.40 levels and hold as the stock is one of the probable multibagger penny stocks for 2022 in Indian stock market."

More details about Vikas Ecotech shares

Vikas Ecotech has market capital of ₹561 crore. It's 52-week high is ₹6.90 per share whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.04 apiece levels on NSE. Vikas Ecotech shares' current trade volume is 18,64,515, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 1,15,63,267. So, traders can avoid breakout if the trade volume is not sufficient. Penny stock's closing high on NSE is ₹27.58, which it made on 5th January 2018.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

