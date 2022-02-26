Multibagger stock for 2022: IIFL Securities gives buy tag to this sugar stock

"The stock has been under selloff heat after ascending to its life-time high of ₹45.80 apiece levels in October 2021. The stock has corrected to the tune of near 55 per cent from its life-time high. On technical chart pattern, the stock looks strong at these levels and may not go down further. As fundamentals of the company looks strong and ethanol blending policy of the government is expected to boost company's order book throughout the year, in fact for more longer period, we are expecting sharp rebound in this sugar stock in upcoming sessions."

