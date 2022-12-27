Multibagger stock for 2023: Can Yes Bank shares double your money?

Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that Yes Bank is still following provisioning post-Covid spread, and this provisioning is also expected to go down like any other bank citing, "A better quarterly result for October to December 2022 period may lead to rise in Yes Bank share price valuations and in that case private banks holding Yes Bank shares may not go for profit-booking as they have been assigned the responsibility of bringing Yes Bank amongst a profit making bank. A better quarterly result of Yes Bank is expected to create a new supply zone of ₹40 to ₹45 for institutional and retail investors."

