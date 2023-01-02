IIFL Securities sees 100% upside in this ₹70 share3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 11:55 AM IST
- Multibagger stock for 2023: The Mini Ratna stock may go up to ₹130 apiece in long term, believes IIFL Securities
Multibagger stock for 2023: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In last six months, this Indian Railways' PSU stock has delivered to more than 125 per cent return to its shareholders and in last one year, this Mini Ratna PSU stock has almost doubled shareholders' money by delivering around 95 per cent return in this time. However, IFL Securities sees more steam left in the stock. As per the IIFL Securities report, RVNL shares may emerge as one of the multibagger stocks in 2023 as the brokerage sees RVNL share price rising to the tune of ₹130 apiece levels in next one year.
