IIFL Securities sees 100% upside in this 70 share

RVNL share price history

In last one month, RVNL shares have remained under the sell off heat as the stock has dipped to the tune of 10 per cent in this time. However, in last six months, it has risen from around ₹30 to ₹69 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 130 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, it has risen from near ₹35 to ₹69, delivering almost 100 per cent return to is positional investors in this time. In last five years, this stock has risen from 19.75 to ₹69 per share levels, surging to the tune of 250 per cent in this time.