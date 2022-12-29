Multibagger stock for 2023: Shares of Dev Information Technology (IT) are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 and the small-cap company has raised ₹104 crore by offloading 5.45 per cent stake out of total paid up capital of the company. This has sparked buying interest in the small-cap multibagger stock. Dev IT share price has surged from around ₹92 to ₹130 apiece levels in this week, logging over 40 per cent rise in this time. so, it is an obvious question rising among the positional investors whether the IT stock will double shareholders' money in 2023 as well.

Speaking on Dev IT share price outlook, Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director at Proficient Equities said, "net proceed from the fund raise is expected to improve margins of the small-cap IT company. So, market is expecting better quarterly numbers from the small-cap IT company in upcoming quarters. However, volume in the small-cap stock has risen in recent sessions. If the volume continues to remain on higher trajectory then the current bull trend is expected to continue. However, in case of lower volume in upcoming sessions, we may witness range-bound trend in the stock till its trade volume improves. In that scenario, we might see Dev IT share price in double digit again — providing a good opportunity to long term positional investors."

On what chart pattern suggests in regard to this multibagger stock, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — research at IIFL Securities said, "Small-cap IT stock is showcasing higher top higher bottom formation on chart pattern signaling more upside in the scrip. After trading sideways for long, the stock is poised for strong upside after breaching its immediate hurdle placed at ₹140 to ₹145 range. On breaching this hurdle, the stock may go up to ₹200 apiece levels in long term."

Advising fresh investors to wait for some correction, Manoj Dalmia of Proficient Equities said, "Positional investors are advised to wait for some correction and buy around ₹90 to ₹95 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at ₹75 per share levels."

The small-cap multibagger stock recently informed Indian bourses that Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), Ahmedabad based IT Services & Products company has sold 5.45 per cent of its equity holding in M/s. Dev Accelerator Pvt. Ltd. (DevX), a Managed Co-Working Space business, at a valuation of ₹104 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.