Will strong upward trend continue in this small-cap IT stock?3 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- Multibagger stock for 2023: Small-cap IT stock is in bull trend after spurt in trade volume, say experts
Multibagger stock for 2023: Shares of Dev Information Technology (IT) are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 and the small-cap company has raised ₹104 crore by offloading 5.45 per cent stake out of total paid up capital of the company. This has sparked buying interest in the small-cap multibagger stock. Dev IT share price has surged from around ₹92 to ₹130 apiece levels in this week, logging over 40 per cent rise in this time. so, it is an obvious question rising among the positional investors whether the IT stock will double shareholders' money in 2023 as well.
