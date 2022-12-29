Will strong upward trend continue in this small-cap IT stock?

Speaking on Dev IT share price outlook, Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director at Proficient Equities said, "net proceed from the fund raise is expected to improve margins of the small-cap IT company. So, market is expecting better quarterly numbers from the small-cap IT company in upcoming quarters. However, volume in the small-cap stock has risen in recent sessions. If the volume continues to remain on higher trajectory then the current bull trend is expected to continue. However, in case of lower volume in upcoming sessions, we may witness range-bound trend in the stock till its trade volume improves. In that scenario, we might see Dev IT share price in double digit again — providing a good opportunity to long term positional investors."