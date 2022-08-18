Multibagger stock announces ₹65 special interim dividend. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 01:10 PM IST
- The company's board has approved payment of special interim dividend of ₹65 per equity share
Shares of Forbes and Company extended rally to hit a new high of ₹753 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading deals. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 53% in the last five sessions. The counter has been surging amid the company's announcement last week of special interim dividend of ₹65 and also fixing the record date for the same.