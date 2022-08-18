Multibagger stock announces 65 special interim dividend. Check record date

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 13, 2022 has approved payment of special interim dividend of ₹65 per equity share (650%) and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has fixed Thursday, August 25, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders who shall be eligible for receipt of special interim dividend," the company informed in an exchange filing.