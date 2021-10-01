Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This multibagger stock has surged over 140% this year. Emkay has 'Buy'

This multibagger stock has surged over 140% this year. Emkay has 'Buy'

Premium
Persistent Systems shares have rallied 180% in a year
1 min read . 12:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The multibagger stock from IT sector has rallied over 140% this year, from 1,497 level to around 3,630 currently

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of IT service provider Persistent Systems have given multibagger returns as it has surged over 140% this year (year-to-date) so far whereas, the IT scrip has gained nearly 180% in a year's period. Brokerage and research firm Emkay has a ‘Buy’ rating on the multibagger stock.

Shares of IT service provider Persistent Systems have given multibagger returns as it has surged over 140% this year (year-to-date) so far whereas, the IT scrip has gained nearly 180% in a year's period. Brokerage and research firm Emkay has a ‘Buy’ rating on the multibagger stock.

Persistent Systems provides digital engineering and data and artificial intelligence products to the software, banking, financial services and healthcare sectors.

Persistent Systems provides digital engineering and data and artificial intelligence products to the software, banking, financial services and healthcare sectors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The brokerage said that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate Fusion360 LLC for a cash consideration of $53 million. It has also signed an agreement to buy certain assets from Shree Partners LLC USA and business from its Indian subsidiary Shree Infosoft Pvt. Ltd. for a cash consideration of $6.87 million.

SCI brings domain consulting capabilities and specializes in payments solutions, integration and support services for leading US banks. “The deals should strengthen PSYS’s (Persistent Systems) BFSI/Payment and cloud capabilities. The acquisition of SCI and Fusion360 will help PSYS take advantage of the acceleration in demand for payments modernization. Cross-selling opportunities among the existing clients and access to marquee logos augur well for revenue growth in the medium term," Emkay said in a note.

However, given the size of the deals, the brokerage does not expect any meaningful revision to its earnings estimates. It has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of 3,700 per share.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

After a little cheer, investment mood weakened in Sep q ...

Premium

Antitrust regulators fix their sights on private equity

Premium

Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers face federal scr ...

Premium

Out of cash by month-end? Here's how to fix it

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!