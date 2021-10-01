This multibagger stock has surged over 140% this year. Emkay has 'Buy'

SCI brings domain consulting capabilities and specializes in payments solutions, integration and support services for leading US banks. “The deals should strengthen PSYS’s (Persistent Systems) BFSI/Payment and cloud capabilities. The acquisition of SCI and Fusion360 will help PSYS take advantage of the acceleration in demand for payments modernization. Cross-selling opportunities among the existing clients and access to marquee logos augur well for revenue growth in the medium term," Emkay said in a note.