OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Multibagger stock: From 23.82 to 2063. How 1 lakh would have fared

Multibagger stock: From 23.82 to 2063. How 1 lakh would have fared

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 5 years ago, and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.80 lakh today. (Mint)Premium
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter 5 years ago, and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have turned to 7.80 lakh today. (Mint)
 3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2021, 01:33 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.30 lakh today

Listen to this article

Multibagger stock: Powered by across sectors' rally, except auto, the BSE Sensex climbed 60,000 peak on 24th September 2021. It took Sensex almost 8 months to surge 10,000 points as it had hit 50,000 mark on 21st January 2021. However, in these 8 months, a total number of 42 stocks have turned multibagger stocks. But, there are some other stocks too, that have given less than 100 per cent return in 2021, but in long-term, these stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders. Astral shares are one of them. 

Astral share price surged from 23.82 per share levels to 2063 apiece today (at 12:32 PM on NSE) in last 10 years — giving around 8560 per cent return in this period.

Astral share price history

As per this multibagger stock's share price history, it surged from 1982.05 per share levels to 2063 levels in last one month — logging around 4 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, Astral share price went up from 1591.65 per stock levels to 2063 — registering around 30 per cent rise in last 6 months. Likewise, in last one year, Astral share price shot up from 850.95 to 2063 per share mark — rising 140 per cent in this time horizon. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock went up from 263.73 to 2063 apiece — logging 680 per cent return in this time-frame.

Similarly, this multibagger stock has risen from 23.82 per share levels to 2063 per equity mark — rising around 86.4 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Astral share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.04 lakh. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.30 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.40 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter 5 years ago, and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have turned to 7.80 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago at 23.82 apiece and had remained invested in the counter till date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 86.40 lakh today.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Astral share price outlook

Speaking on this multibagger stock's outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Astral shares are looking positive on chart and it may go up to 2250 top 2300 apiece in short-term. One can buy this stock maintaining stop loss at 1950 per share levels.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout