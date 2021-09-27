Multibagger stock: From 23.82 to 2063. How 1 lakh would have fared

Multibagger stock: Powered by across sectors' rally, except auto, the BSE Sensex climbed 60,000 peak on 24th September 2021. It took Sensex almost 8 months to surge 10,000 points as it had hit ₹50,000 mark on 21st January 2021. However, in these 8 months, a total number of 42 stocks have turned multibagger stocks. But, there are some other stocks too, that have given less than 100 per cent return in 2021, but in long-term, these stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders. Astral shares are one of them.

Astral share price surged from ₹23.82 per share levels to ₹2063 apiece today (at 12:32 PM on NSE) in last 10 years — giving around 8560 per cent return in this period.

Astral share price history

As per this multibagger stock's share price history, it surged from 1982.05 per share levels to ₹2063 levels in last one month — logging around 4 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, Astral share price went up from ₹1591.65 per stock levels to ₹2063 — registering around 30 per cent rise in last 6 months. Likewise, in last one year, Astral share price shot up from ₹850.95 to ₹2063 per share mark — rising 140 per cent in this time horizon. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock went up from ₹263.73 to ₹2063 apiece — logging 680 per cent return in this time-frame.

Similarly, this multibagger stock has risen from 23.82 per share levels to ₹2063 per equity mark — rising around 86.4 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Astral share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.04 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.30 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.40 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 5 years ago, and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.80 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago at ₹23.82 apiece and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹86.40 lakh today.

Astral share price outlook

Speaking on this multibagger stock's outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Astral shares are looking positive on chart and it may go up to ₹2250 top ₹2300 apiece in short-term. One can buy this stock maintaining stop loss at ₹1950 per share levels.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

