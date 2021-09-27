Multibagger stock: From 23.82 to 2063. How 1 lakh would have fared

As per this multibagger stock's share price history, it surged from 1982.05 per share levels to ₹2063 levels in last one month — logging around 4 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, Astral share price went up from ₹1591.65 per stock levels to ₹2063 — registering around 30 per cent rise in last 6 months. Likewise, in last one year, Astral share price shot up from ₹850.95 to ₹2063 per share mark — rising 140 per cent in this time horizon. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock went up from ₹263.73 to ₹2063 apiece — logging 680 per cent return in this time-frame.

