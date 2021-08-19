With Indian markets hitting new record high levels, many stocks from various sectors have outperformed and delivered multibagger returns this year. Among them, certain chemical stocks have rallied more than 150-200% in 2021, more than doubling since the start of this year. Brokerages are bullish on the sector as they expect India’s share in the specialty chemicals to double over the next five years.

Chemical manufacturing company Balaji Amines is one such stock in the specialty chemical space that has given multibagger returns. The shares of the company have skyrocketed 260% this year (year-to-date or YTD) alone and have rallied more than 300% in one year The multibagger stock has surged from around ₹930 level in January, to currently trading over ₹3,400.

Balaji Amines specialises in manufacturing methylamines, ethyl amines, derivatives of specialty chemicals and pharma excipients. It’s one of the largest manufacturers of aliphatic amines in India. It commenced manufacture of Methyl Amines in the year 1989 and subsequently added facilities for manufacture of Ethyl Amines and other derivatives of Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.

The company reported impressive results for the quarter ended June 2021. Balaji Amines consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal more than doubled to ₹974 m while its consolidated total income during the quarter grew 102% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹451 crore as compared to ₹224 crore in the June 2020 quarter led by robust demand for the company’s products from end-user industries.

Due to the increase in revenue, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 164% YoY while EBITDA margins improved to 31.9% from 24.3% in the year-ago quarter. The management said the improvement in revenue was on account of an additional income stream with the commencement of its 16,500-ton ethylamine plant and improved capacity utilisation.

