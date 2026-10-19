This multibagger stock jumps 4% despite weak market sentiments | Check share performance

Multibagger stock: Gabriel India share price jumped 7.41%, touching an intraday high of ₹1557.80 per share on NSE, in Monday's trading session despite weak market sentiments.

Gabriel India shares opened at ₹1,460 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹1,448.90 on Friday last week.

The stock rally came in after the shares witnessed a spurt in its trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 17.34 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on 19 October.

“Gabriel India’s recent share-price surge indicates strengthening bullish momentum, supported by the formation of higher highs on the technical chart. The stock’s breakout above the ₹1,460 resistance level on October 12 attracted fresh buying interest and improved its near-term outlook,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Gabriel India recent business update In an exchange filing on 6 October, Gabriel India said that parent company Anand Group have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with FORVIA to strengthen their presence in India's rapidly growing automotive market.

The filing further revealed that combining FORVIA's global seating expertise with ANAND Group's strong local footprint, the partnership will create a platform for growth in seat frames and complete seat.

The new joint venture, which will operate under the name Faurecia Anand Seating India Private Limited, will be majority-controlled by FORVIA and focus on manufacturing seat frames and complete seating systems. FORVIA will hold a 50% plus one share stake in the venture, while Gabriel India will own 50% minus one share. Gabriel India, listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, is the flagship company of the ANAND Group.

By combining FORVIA Seating’s technological expertise and manufacturing strengths with ANAND Group’s local capabilities, the partnership aims to create a strong foundation for expanding FORVIA Seating’s presence in India. The joint venture will also benefit from access to FORVIA Seating’s complete product portfolio and engineering expertise.

The partnership builds on the longstanding relationship between FORVIA and ANAND, which dates back to 1991, when the companies established a collaboration in Clean Mobility. ANAND Group’s extensive presence in India’s automotive industry and its track record of building enduring partnerships make it a strategic partner for FORVIA as it pursues its growth plans in the country.

Gabriel India share price performance Gabriel India shares have witnessed strong buying interest across multiple time frames, gaining 7.48% in the past week and 13.94% over the past month.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Gabriel India shares have surged 44.96%, while the stock has delivered a return of 21.90% over the past one year.

Over a three-year period, Gabriel India shares have rallied 337.35%, while the stock has delivered a remarkable return of 901.33% over five years.

What should investors do? According to Garg, the company’s focus on automotive electronics and advanced driver-assistance technologies also provides potential avenues for long-term growth.

“However, investors should monitor execution, margin trends and the pace at which these initiatives contribute to earnings. Overall, existing investors may consider holding the stock with appropriate risk management, while fresh investors should avoid chasing the rally and look for sustained price action around key resistance levels. A confirmed breakout above ₹1,600 would strengthen the bullish outlook,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prathamesh Kadiwal, Research Analyst at Bonanza, believes that Gabriel India is moving through a strong phase, with analysts holding a positive outlook on its growth journey.

“The stock has climbed nearly 26% during 2026. With demand staying healthy across segments, the outlook for Gabriel India looks encouraging, though the EV shift remains a point to watch,” said Kadiwal.