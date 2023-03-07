Multibagger stock gains 108% in 1 month, 1:1 bonus issue and dividend declared3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹248.01 Cr, Nettlinx Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the telecom industry.
With a market valuation of ₹248.01 Cr, Nettlinx Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the telecom industry. In 93+ locations, Nettlinx has a direct presence and conducts business. It has established itself as one of the top ISPs for supporting businesses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with completely digital media solutions. On Monday, the company declared 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 Rs. 0.40 per share and a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio.
