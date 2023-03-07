Multibagger stock gains 108% in 1 month, 1:1 bonus issue and dividend declared

On Monday, the shares of Nettlinx closed on the BSE at ₹216.35 apiece level, down by 4.98% from the previous close of ₹227.70. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 169.09% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 157.25% during the past year. The stock price has risen from ₹107.10 to the current market price on a YTD basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 102.01%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 108.03% over the past month and a multibagger return of 172.48% over the past six months. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹272.00 (01/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹53.50 (30/06/2022).