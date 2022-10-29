Multibagger stock gains 134% in 6 months, FIIs stake up 2.08% QoQ: Buy?

They have further said in their research note that “KKCL continues to be one of the most profitable branded apparel players in India with a strong presence in the branded menswear category. From a strategy perspective, the company is planning to continue its asset light store expansion, which would be driven by franchisee outlets across India. Also, the company is expanding its presence in select national chain stores and e-commerce platforms, which would enable it to acquire newer set of customers. Also, to fuel revenue growth, KKCL is planning to continue to expand its product portfolio and garner higher consumer wallet share. KKCL is further strengthening its own digital and e-commerce platform to capitalise on its brand strengths and thereby provide an omni-channel access across its EBO network. We believe the initiatives are positive for providing the required thrust to its revenue trajectory and expect the company to register revenue, earnings CAGR of 22%, 29% in FY22-24E, respectively, with return ratios in excess of 20%+."