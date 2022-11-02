Multibagger stock gains 159% YTD, record date declared for 3:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 09:16 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹207.27 Cr, Modis Navnirman Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the real estate industry. The listing date for the Modis Navnirman initial public offering (IPO) was July 6, 2022, and the total amount raised through the issuing of 1,260,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 amounted to Rs. 22.68 crores. The company's board of directors has set a record date for the bonus shares with a 3:1 ratio.