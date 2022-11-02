Multibagger stock gains 159% YTD, record date declared for 3:1 bonus shares

As a result of its real estate diversification, the firm has become one of the most valued developers in the nation. The shares of Modi's Navnirman Ltd closed today at an all-time high of ₹490.00 apiece, up by 7.17% from the previous close of ₹457.20. During its trading session, the recorded a total volume of12,800 shares. Since its IPO the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 159.33% so far. In the last 1 month of 59.61% and in the last 5 trading sessions the stock has gained 28.93%.