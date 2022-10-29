Multibagger stock gains 160% in 3 years, Board declares 125% interim dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is in continuation to our letter dated 14th October, 2022 and 20th October, 2022 respectively intimating you about convening of the Board Meeting of the Company on Saturday, the 29th October, 2022. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on even date, has inter-alia: Declared Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 @ 125% (Rs. 2.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Saturday, the 5th November, 2022, which has been decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 28th November, 2022."