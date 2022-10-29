Multibagger stock gains 160% in 3 years, Board declares 125% interim dividend

Multibagger stock gains 160% in 3 years, Board declares 125% interim dividend3 min read . 09:00 PM IST
- The logistics sector-focused Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is a small worth company with a market cap of Rs. 5,823.42 crore.
The logistics sector-focused Transport Corporation of India Ltd. is a small worth company with a market cap of Rs. 5,823.42 crore. The largest comprehensive multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions provider in India is Transport Corporation of India (TCI group). With experience spanning more than six decades and infrastructure including a vast network of 1400+ company owned offices and 12 million square feet of warehousing space, the firm provides transportation solutions in both the Indian and global markets. In addition to announcing 125% for the fiscal year 2022–2023, the corporation has released its Q2 results.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is in continuation to our letter dated 14th October, 2022 and 20th October, 2022 respectively intimating you about convening of the Board Meeting of the Company on Saturday, the 29th October, 2022. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on even date, has inter-alia: Declared Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 @ 125% (Rs. 2.50/-) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Saturday, the 5th November, 2022, which has been decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges. The payment of dividend/dispatch of warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration of Interim Dividend i.e. on or before 28th November, 2022."
On Saturday, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) announced a 4.14% fall in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY23, coming in at ₹73 crore compared to a net profit of ₹76.16 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The firm recorded a standalone PAT of Rs. 134 Crore in H1 FY2023 compared to Rs. 117 Cores in H1 FY2022. The firm recorded a consolidated PAT of Rs. 151 Crores in H1 FY2023 compared to Rs. 124 Cores in H1 FY2022. Its consolidated revenue from operations for the first half of the fiscal year under review climbed 21% YoY to ₹1,836 Cr from ₹1,521 Cr recorded in Q2FY22. In H1 FY2023, the firm recorded revenue from operations of Rs. 1658 crores, a growth of 23% YoY from H1 FY2022. On a standalone basis EBITDA reached Rs. 214 Crores compared to Rs. 186 Crores in H1 FY2022 and EBITDA margin at 12.92% compared to 13.82% in H1FY2022 and on a consolidated basis EBITDA reached Rs. 236 Crores compared to Rs. 198 Crores in H1 FY2022 and EBITDA margin at 12.86% compared to 13.02% in H1 FY2022.
Commenting on the result, Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director TCI stated, "In Q2 & HY FY23, the company demonstrated consistent performance. Focus on core business fundamentals coupled with rising demand in the automobile and consumption sectors enabled all business segments to deliver satisfactory results despite inflationary pressure. The company remains uniquely positioned in tapping high growth segments through its extensive multimodal network, customized service offerings, investments in right technology and automation. Further, the launch of the National Logistics Policy along with earlier announced PM Gati Shakti framework would be instrumental for a push towards seamless multimodal transportation and modern connectivity, increased digitization and standardization to make our country's logistics efficient and competitive. TCI continues to invest strongly on all these themes for strong growth over the years."
The shares of Transport Corporation of India Limited closed on Friday at ₹747.05 apiece, up by 1.80% from the previous close of ₹733.85. In its last trading session, the recorded a total volume of 119,277 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 164,894 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 8.56% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 2.21% so far in 2022. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 156.23% and 167.24% in the last 3 years. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 69.03% compared to 66.57% in Q1FY23, FIIs holding of 3.32% vs 3.11% in Q1, DIIs holding of 11.81% compared to 12.04% in Q1 and public stake of 15.82% compared to 18.28% in Q1.
