Multibagger stock gains 1900% in 3 years, record date fixed for 1:3 bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22nd December, 2022 to consider and approve the allotment of 23,22,950 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting Rs. 2,32,29,500/- to existing shareholders in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten) each for every 3 (Three) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten) each held by them as on record date i.e. Tuesday, 20th December, 2022. You are requested to please take on record the said information for your reference and oblige."