Multibagger stock gains 200% in 2 years since IPO, Board announces stock split

Today's closing price for Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. shares was Rs. 407.85 per share, up 4.59% from yesterday's close of Rs. 389.95. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 102,524 shares, the company had a total volume of 237,784 shares today. The stock was spotted trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200 days SMAs at its closing price today. Likhitha Infrastructure's initial public offering (IPO) ran from September 29, 2020, to October 7, 2020, with an IPO size of ₹61.20 Cr. On Thursday, October 15, 2020, the company listed on the BSE at an issue price of ₹120 per share. The stock has appreciated 214.62% since its IPO to its closing price today. The stock has appreciated 23.94% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 12.39% in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 74.11%, FIIs holding of 0.32%, and a public stake of 25.57%.

